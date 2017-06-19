Abraham Conference 2017 | Many Faiths, One Humanity: Racism & Inclusiveness

The Abraham Conference brings together Jews, Christians and Muslims to ​create connections, build relationships and discuss critical issues of importance to us all in a multicultural, multi-faith society. ​

​We each bring our own perspectives, together we are enriched and empowered to act on our shared values and beliefs.

This year’s panel will consist of speakers from Jewish, Christian and Muslim backgrounds and is presided by Julie McCrossin. We have the privilege of welcoming highly-esteemed journalist Stan Grant as our keynote speaker.

Information on our panellists will be confirmed at a later date.

DATE AND TIME: Sunday 16 July 2017 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm AEST

LOCATION: Parramatta Mission Fellowship Hall, 119 Macquarie Street Parramatta, NSW 2150

