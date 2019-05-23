ACU Chancellor John Fahey reappointed for a second term

A statement from Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Craven of Australian Catholic University.

On behalf of the President of ACU Limited, Archbishop Mark Coleridge, I am pleased to announce the reappointment of the Honourable John Fahey AC, Chancellor of Australian Catholic University (ACU) for an additional term of five years, starting from 4 September 2019.

Mr Fahey’s reappointment was confirmed at the University’s annual general meeting on Wednesday 1 May.

When he joined us in 2014, Mr Fahey had a very public profile at state, national and international level through a career at the helm of political, business and sporting organisations. His former positions as NSW premier, federal finance minister, chair and member of numerous Australian organisations, and president of the World Anti-Doping Agency put him front and centre of policy formulation, industry growth, industrial relations reform, and an improved approach to drug testing around the world.

A natural leader, Mr Fahey has given ACU the same dedication he has committed to public life.

Under his stewardship, the University has undergone considerable changes as we continue to emerge as a national university of stature.

Our path of growth has been a long-term, sustainable strategy. Through this we continue to increase the number of students we educate, to improve the quality and impact of our world-standard research, to build and develop deep and lasting partnerships both within Australia and internationally, and to graduate students who are well-equipped to handle an ever-transforming workforce. Our campuses are no longer small and quaint but vibrant precincts with top quality facilities and award-winning architecture. Our reach has widened through new campuses, including in Rome, and greater engagement with our communities. Our staff are diverse, dedicated, and dynamic. Our mission is flourishing.

You don’t achieve results like this without considerable leadership, support and mentoring. Mr Fahey’s demonstration of these has been instrumental in our success. As chair of the Senate, Mr Fahey has put his confidence in the University and has encouraged our growth and maturity.

I am sure you will share my thanks to Mr Fahey for all he has done for ACU in his first term. I am looking forward to what the next five years hold, knowing we will move forward with confidence under the close guidance of our Chancellor.

Professor Greg Craven

Vice-Chancellor and President

With thanks to ACU.