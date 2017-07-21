Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Friday 21st July – Wednesday 2nd August 2017

Annual Leave.

Thursday 3rd August 2017 at 11:00am

Votive Mass of St John Vianney with the clergy of the Diocese at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 3rd August 2017 at 5:00pm

Celebrates Mass for the Franciscan Schools Conference at the Novotel Hotel at Brighton-le-sands.

Friday 4th August 2017 at 4:00pm

Attends Official Blessing and Opening of St Francis’ Aged Care Facility, Plumpton.

Saturday 5th August 2017 at 11:00am

Celebrates Mass for the 50th Anniversary of Religious Profession at the Maximillian Kolbe Centre, Castle Hill.

Saturday 5th August 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of the Transfiguration of the Lord with the blessing of the Adoration Chapel at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys.

