Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Thursday 31st August 2017 at 11:30am

Celebrates Votive Mass of St Aiden on the occasion of 110 Years of St Aiden’s Primary School, Rooty Hill.

Friday 1st September 2017 at 9:30am

Celebrates Mass on the occasion of Mercy Day at Catherine McAuley College, Westmead.

Saturday 2nd September 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time at Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton.

Sunday 3rd September 2017 at 10:30am

Pontifical Mass of the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marrayong

Wednesday 6th September 2017 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of CatholicCare Social Services Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 7th September 2017 at 10:30am

Attends the Launch of the 2017 Social Justice Statement at the Isabel Menton Theatre, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Thursday 7th September 2017 at 5:30pm

Presides at Vespers of Thursday of the 22nd Week in Ordinary Time with the awarding of the Bishop of Parramatta Awards for Student Excellence.

Friday 8th September 2017 at 11:00am

Pontifical Mass of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary with the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills.

Tuesday 12th September 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Friday 15th September 2017 at 10:15am

Celebrates Mass for the Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows on the occasion of Mercy Day at the Ailsa MacKinnon Centre, Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Friday 15th September 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Kellyville.

Saturday 16th September 2017 at 2:00pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill.

Sunday 17th September 2017 at 8:00am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Gregory’s Church, Kurrajong.

Tuesday 19th September 2017 at 2:30pm

Hosts an Afternoon Tea with Migrant Chaplains from the Diocese of Parramatta.

Thursday 21st September 2017 at 2:00pm

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors.

Friday 22nd September 2017 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Kellyville.

Saturday 23rd September 2017 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass for the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Bernadette’s Parish, Dundas Valley.

