Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 10th June 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 10th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Wednesday 13th June 2018 at 6:30pm

Attends Dinner with His Eminence Charles Cardinal Bo SDB.

Thursday 14th June 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Mass for Ministers of the Church with the Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Saturday 16th June 2018 at 6:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 11th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Parish of Our Lady of the Way, Emu Plains.

Thursday 21st June 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 21st June 2018 at 6:30pm

Receives a relic of St Anthony of Padua and celebrates Votive Mass of St Anthony of Padua at St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie.

Friday 22nd June 2018 at 9:00am

Attends the Student Leaders Forum at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta.

Friday 22nd June 2018 at 1:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Council of Australian Catholic Women at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Friday 22nd June 2018 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Pontifical Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson.

Sunday 24th June 2018 at 11:00am

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Nativity of St John the Baptist with the Admission to Candidacy to Holy Orders at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Tuesday 26th June 2018 at 2:00pm

Delivers an address and celebrates Mass for the Sisters of Charity Chapter at St Joseph’s Centre, Baulkham Hills.

Tuesday 26th June 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of CatholicCare Social Services (Parramatta) Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Thursday 28th June 2018 at 11:00am

Presides at the Blessing and Official Opening of St Luke’s Catholic College, Marsden Park.

Thursday 28th June 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul with the Rite of Confirmation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Baulkham Hills.

Friday 29th June 2018 at 7:30pm

Celebrates Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul with the Rite of Confirmation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Baulkham Hills.

Saturday 30th June 2018 at 5:30pm

Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Chapter of the Ursuline Sisters at St Joseph’s Centre, Baulkham Hills.

Sunday 1st July 2018 – Monday 23rd July 2018

Annual Leave

Posted on 8 June 2018.