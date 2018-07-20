Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 22nd July 2018 – Wednesday 25th July 2018

Annual Leave

Thursday 26th July 2018

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of NSW/ACT at St Mary’s Cathedral House, Sydney.

Friday 27th July 2018 at 4:00pm

Attends the Opening and Blessing of the Marist Learning Zone at the Aengus Kavanagh Centre, Rooty Hill.

Wednesday 1st August 2018

Concelebrates the Mass of Installation of Archbishop-elect Peter Comensoli at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Melbourne

Thursday 2nd August 2018 – Friday 3rd August 2018

Attends an Extraordinary Meeting of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference at the Catholic Leadership Centre, Melbourne.

Saturday 4th August 2018 at 5:30pm

Celebrates Vigil Mass of the 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year B on the occasion of the Couples for Christ Oceania Mission 30th Anniversary at the Diamond Auditorium, Blacktown Workers Club, Blacktown.

Tuesday 7th August 2018 at 9:30am

Presides at the Blessing of Official Opening of the Special Needs Unit at St Patrick’s Marist College, Dundas.

Tuesday 7th August 2018 at 6:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 8th August 2018 at 9:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of St Mary of the Cross on the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of the establishment of Holy Family Primary School at Holy Family Parish, East Granville.

Saturday 11th August 2018 at 10:30am

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Wednesday 15th August 2018 at 7:30am

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Wednesday 15th August 2018 at 4:00pm

Attends a meeting of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Wednesday 15th August 2018 at 7:00pm

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Thursday 16th August 2018

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.

Posted on 20 July 2018.