Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 22nd December at 6.00pm
Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent, St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith
Sunday 23rd December at 12pm
Mass Fourth Sunday Advent, with the Vietnamese Catholic Community, Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton
Monday 24th December at 7pm
Vigil Christmas Eve Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Faith Community, Marsden Park
Tuesday 25th December at Midnight
Midnight Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 25th December at 11am
Mass of the Day, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
30 December 2018 – 14 January 2019
No official engagements during this period
15 January 2019 – 30 January 2019
Attends the World Youth Day Pilgrimage to Panama
Posted on 21 December 2018.