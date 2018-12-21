Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Engagements of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, in December 2018 and January 2019.
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

 

Saturday 22nd December at 6.00pm

Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent, St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith

Sunday 23rd December at 12pm

Mass Fourth Sunday Advent, with the Vietnamese Catholic Community, Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton

Monday 24th December at 7pm

Vigil Christmas Eve Mass at St Luke’s Catholic Faith Community, Marsden Park

Tuesday 25th December at Midnight

Midnight Mass, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Tuesday 25th December at 11am

Mass of the Day, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

30 December 2018 – 14 January 2019

No official engagements during this period

15 January 2019 – 30 January 2019

Attends the World Youth Day Pilgrimage to Panama

Posted on 21 December 2018.

 

Read Daily
* indicates required

RELATED STORIES