The Catholic Bishops of Australia need your help

If you regularly or semi-regularly consume Catholic media, whether that be traditional newspapers, magazines or web-based publications and social media platforms, then the Australian Catholic Media Council wants to hear from you!

The Council has developed a short survey to find out what you value in Catholic media.

Do you find that it helps to educate, form, challenge and deepen your faith, connect you to the local Church or to the universal Church?

What is the particular character and role of Catholic media in Australia in 2017 and what might you hope it will be in the future?

How can we strengthen Catholic media Australia?

Just click straight through to the survey at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CathMediaUsers2017.

It will only take a few minutes (5-8 minutes).