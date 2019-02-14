Catholic Schools NSW welcomes Jacinta Collins’ appointment to NCEC

Catholic Schools NSW (CSNSW) today welcomed the appointment of former Victorian Senator Jacinta Collins as Executive Director of the National Catholic Education Commission (NCEC).

CSNSW Chief Executive Officer Dallas McInerney says Jacinta is a highly experienced parliamentarian with a strong understanding of Catholic education’s values and objectives.

“Jacinta has a long-standing interest in school education and early learning, having held responsibility for both portfolios during her time on the front bench.

“Her background in the Senate since 1995 also means she brings to her new role a deep understanding of parliamentary and government processes.

“These skills and experiences combine to make her a strong and effective advocate for the nation’s Catholic schools, students, parents and staff.

“As an NCEC commissioner, I look forward to working closely with Jacinta on behalf of Australia’s 1750 Catholic schools and their 770,000 students.”

Mr McInerney also thanked the NCEC’s acting Executive Director Ray Collins (no relation) who came out of retirement to lead the national body for the past 12 months.

Catholic Schools NSW represents the state’s 595 Catholic schools and their 255,000 students.

With thanks to Catholic Schools NSW.