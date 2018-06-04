Catholic schools take time out to celebrate families

Schools throughout Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta took time out last week to celebrate their families.

The celebrations saw St Joseph’s Primary, Kingswood launch of its Kingswood Gallery of Fine Arts filled with family portraits for all to see.

The Holy Spirit Primary, St Clair community joined together to celebrate their Family Fun Feast Day which began with a Pentecost Mass, followed by a picnic lunch and a range of family activities with all parents and extended family members.

Taylah in 4R said she liked Family Fun Day because she got to spend time with her family and rated it 5 stars.

While Victoria in 1W said she “had lots of fun with her mum’’ and enjoyed starting her day with coding and ending it with lots of fun and laughs.

At St Bernadette’s Primary School, Lalor Park, teachers and students dressed in green and had CatholicCare representatives Cathy Hammond and Ashleigh Green come and visit.

Our Lady of The Rosary, Kellyville capped off their week with infant and primary discos. where a good time was had by all.

The week-long celebrations allowed teachers and students to think about their families and how much they mean to them, while also donating money to CatholicCare which provides support services and care to individuals, families and communities in need.

With thanks to CatholicCare and Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.