Chisholm Primary School Celebrates 25 Years of History

Chisholm Catholic Primary in Bligh Park recently joined together for a week of celebrations to mark 25 years of learning.

Principal Michael Mifsud said that he is “reminded each day of how fortunate we are to have each other at Chisholm. We have wonderful, eager and compassionate students, professional, caring and dedicated staff and a supportive and appreciative parent and carer community.”

The celebrations kicked off on Monday morning where students and staff came to school dressed in colonial clothes to remember the life of Caroline Chisholm. The whole school participated in a writing competition about the life of Caroline Chisholm and what they like most about coming to school.

Tuesday saw a range of colonial games where students put down their devices in favour of tossing horseshoes, rolling hoops and playing hopscotch. The students were surprised to then enter their classrooms which had been transformed from modern agile learning spaces to old colonial classrooms, set up in rows where everyone sat in silence to simulate what school used to look like.

On Wednesday, the entire school participated in a bush dance on the school oval which was followed by a visit from a colonial performance group on Thursday who told old tales and provided students with a glimpse into colonial times.

To conclude the week, the entire school community joined together with former staff and students for an outdoor Mass celebrated by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, and concelebrated by Fr Robert William and Fr Gayan Thamel, parish priest and assistant priest at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor.

The school was lucky enough to have all of the former school principals in attendance, with the late Gary Kurr represented by his widow, Judy. A number of representatives from Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta as well as Professor Don Chisholm, the great great grandson of Caroline Chisholm, were also in attendance.

Professor Chisholm planted a tree for the school community where there is a focus on encouraging sustainability.

To end the celebrations, students were organised into a big ‘25’ for an aerial photograph which marked the special occasion.

“I acknowledge all members of Chisholm Catholic Primary, it’s staff, students and parent community over the last 25 years. They have all contributed to making this school the faith filled, warm, inviting, collaborative, creative and fun learning community it is today,” said Mr Mifsud.