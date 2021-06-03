CRA launches online conversation based on The Light from the Southern Cross Report

Catholic Religious Australia (CRA) is launching a series of online ‘conversations’ as a springboard for dialogue to explore ‘The Light from the Southern Cross’ report and to provide formation opportunities.

The Light from the Southern Cross: Promoting Co-Responsible Governance in the Catholic Church in Australia (the Report) published in August 2020 has been commended as an important and substantial contribution to the life and mission of the Church in Australia, and a roadmap for the future of the Church.

“The Report is a valuable resource and in light of the Plenary Council, the timing is right for the People of God to reflect on the themes in the Report and discern what those themes mean to them,” said CRA President Br Peter Carroll FMS.

“This online conversation is an opportunity for reflective engagement with the document,” said Anne Walker, CRA’s National Executive Director.

“It opens the way for questions such as, who are you called to be in the Church at this time? What are the possibilities for growth within the Church? What gifts do you bring?” she added.

Br Peter explained that the purpose of exploring the Report is to promote co-responsibility in the governance of the Church – reframing how the Church works. “A conversation can be a catalyst for change and renewal and help to transform culture and institutions.”

Three key themes from the Report have been selected for the online events, which will be delivered during the upcoming year: Mission and Church; Co-responsibility; and Accountability and Synodality.

Mission and Church will be held online on Wednesday 7 July from 9.00am to 2.00pm (AEST). The speakers are Richard Lennan; John Warhurst; and Melissa Dwyer FDDC.

The two other themes: Co-responsibility; and Accountability and Synodality will be held in conversation before the second assembly of the Plenary Council (July 2022). Speakers will be announced soon.

Further information is available on the CRA website: https://www.catholicreligious.org.au/events.

With thanks to Catholic Religious Australia (CRA).