Delany College wins prestigious award

Delany College was recognised alongside Australia’s best schools after winning a place in The Educator magazine’s Innovative Schools Awards.

The Educator highlighted just 40 Australian schools leading in teaching and learning. Delany was ranked in the company of Knox College, Melbourne Girls Grammar and Geelong Grammar.

Judges were impressed by Delany College’s initiatives resulting in improvements in NAPLAN results, particularly in mathematics.

Principal Robert Muscat said it was an honour to lead a school community that recognised the need to transform students by equipping them with tools to face an ever-changing world.

“Delany College makes it a priority to ensure teaching staff have the support and expertise to accommodate student learning needs,” he said.

Delany College emphasises four Cs: creativity, critical reflection, communication and collaboration. Its strategies also ensure students, rather than content, are at the centre of learning.

This article first appeared in the December 2017 print edition of Catholic Outlook.

At the request of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, Catholic Outlook was printed in December 2017 to connect the Diocese and showcase the good works across the Diocese’s many agencies and ministries.