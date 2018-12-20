Diocese of Parramatta ministries and agencies celebrate Christmas Mass and lunch

On a dreary Friday 14 December, Christmas cheer was shining through as over 400 members of the various ministries and agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral for the annual Christmas Mass and celebration lunch.

Members of Chancery of the Diocese of Parramatta and its agencies and ministries, including Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta and CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains celebrated Mass with Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, which was concelebrated by Very Rev Peter G Williams and Very Rev Chris de Souza, Vicars General of the Diocese of Parramatta.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent thanked all those in ministry across the diocese and their contribution to the mission of the Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. “I want to say thank you for the tasks you have carried out, whether they were simple or complex, big or small, seen or unseen.

“I want to acknowledge the way in which you have endeavoured to share the Good News.

“The Church as a body of Christ can function and grow only if the various parts work together in harmony.

“In your own ways, you are part of the mission of the Church in supporting, empowering and serving for one another and especially those under our care.”

Following Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, lunch was served at Rosehill Gardens, with a photo booth, trivia and a live band providing entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Geoff Officer, Chief of Operations & Finance, Chancery, Diocese of Parramatta, remarked to the gathering that the origin of gift giving at Christmas was a reminder to us all to appreciate the gifts and talents of those with whom we work.

“It is a special time to give thanks for the past year and for the collaboration and teamwork that has existed across the diverse functions, agencies and ministries of the Diocese, all in the service of the Bishop and his mission to evangelise our part of the world.” Geoff said.

Greg Whitby, Executive Director of Schools, Diocese of Parramatta, also gave thanks to the Education Team and Principals for their contribution to a very successful scholastic year.

VIEW: Images from the 2018 Diocese of Parramatta Christmas Lunch below or here.