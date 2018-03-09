The Diocese of Parramatta Celebrates the West

The Diocese of Parramatta has again sponsored a table at the annual Celebrate the West fundraising luncheon, this year held on 9 March at Waterview in Bicentennial Park.

Ten Diocese of Parramatta staff joined over 350 people attending the fundraiser including politicians, celebrities, sports stars and supporters of the San Miguel Family Centre based at North Richmond.

Emeritus Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Kevin Manning is a patron of Celebrate the West, along with actor Bryan Brown AM, rugby league figure Phil Gould AM and former politician John Brown AO.

The fundraising lunch was in aid of the San Miguel Centre, a project of Yourtown, which is part of the De La Salle Brothers. The centre provides emergency accommodation for up to 16 families; offering support, counselling and guidance to help families tackle the issue of homelessness.

The De La Salle Brothers provide an impressive range of charitable services across Australia, including the Kids Helpline, which receives over a million calls annually. The founder of Kids Helpline, Br Patrick McCarthy, was present at the luncheon.

For more information about the San Miguel Centre call 02 4579 6622 or visit the YourTown website.