Empowering women and inspiring hope on World Day of the Poor

Ahead of Pope Francis’s World Day of the Poor on Sunday, November 17, Caritas Australia has issued a challenge, calling on women and girls across Australia to stand in solidarity with women and communities experiencing poverty globally. The aim is to raise $50,000 by November 17, with the Catholic Church’s aid and development agency urging Australia-wide supporters to sign up and host a fundraiser for Women for the World.

Women for the World is a local movement which aims to empower the world’s most marginalised women and girls to combat injustice. Women for the World events can be held at home, at work, in schools or really anywhere and can take the form of a morning tea, movie night, luncheon or a dinner party.

Long-time Caritas Australia supporter and one of the driving forces behind Women for the World, Dr Michelle Fernon said funds raised through the Women for the World events go towards vital programs supported by Caritas Australia globally.

“I would really encourage you to grab some friends or colleagues and host your own Women for the World event,” Dr Fernon said.

“It’s a great way to have fun and at the same time do something that makes an enormous difference to those experiencing poverty globally.

“Women are the backbone of their families, workplaces and communities, but sadly they can also be subject to systemic discrimination that denies their chance to fulfil their potential and contribute fully to their societies. We want to turn that around because we know that when we help a woman, her family and her community also benefit.”

While Caritas is encouraging supporters to host an event by World Day of the Poor, events can be held up until the end of December.

What your donations can do

$50 can build an energy-saving stove for a family in Malawi that uses less firewood conserving the natural environment.

$100 can provide 15 female farmers with vegetable seeds in Nepal enabling them to sustainably grow food.

$200 can provide healthy lunches for a week at a dialysis clinic providing health care for indigenous women in Australia

$300 can provide 30 days of food for a woman staying in a domestic violence shelter in Timor-Leste.

Act today

For more information or to register to hold your own Caritas Australia Women for the World event visit www.womenfortheworld.org.au or call 1800 024 113. Following your registration, you will be sent a free host kit containing a series of tips on how to hold a successful event.

