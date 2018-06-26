Faith in Marriage Annual Seminar

The 2018 ‘Faith in Marriage’ seminar is an annual event in the Diocese of Parramatta. This initiative is organised by the Life Marriage & Family Office to give couples in the Diocese of Parramatta an opportunity to spend time to enrich their marriage.

In previous years we have had guest speakers present on topics such as Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation ‘The Joy of Love’, ‘How Great Marriages can Save the 21st Century’, ‘Marriage, Faith and Family’, and ‘The Gifts and Graces of Marriage’ just to name a few.

All parishioners and friends are invited to this year’s seminar on Friday 3rd August. Mr Robert Falzon co-founder of the MenAlive Ministry will speak on the topic of ‘Marriage & Men in Contemporary Society’.

This free event will be of interest to all that want some practical strategies to renew and strengthen their marital relationship. These evenings help to remind couples of the beauty of Catholic marriage which challenges couples among other things to express God’s truth and love to the world.

Pope Francis during his address at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall in December 2016 encouraged couples to “take care of their marriage and never take it for granted”.

“A marriage is like a plant” he went onto say, “it is not like a cabinet that you put over there, in a room and dust it every now and then. It’s a living plant to take care of everyday. In fact, the best gift parents can give their children is to show the kids how much they love and care for each other”.

So all couples are invited to ‘take care of their marriage’ by attending the Life Marriage and Family Office free event on Friday 3 August at 7.30pm.

Details:

Seminar: Marriage & Men in Contemporary Society

Guest Speaker: Robert Falzon co-founder of MenAlive

Date: Friday 3rd August 2018 @ 7.30pm.

Venue: Institute for Mission – 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown

Bookings: lmf@parracatholic.org or 02 88383460 or direct via www.parralmf.org.au/faithinmarriage2018/

Cost: Free entry, donations welcome.