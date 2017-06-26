FINAL REMINDER: Have your say! Direct to Pope Francis!

In 2018, Pope Francis will host Bishops from around the world, including Archbishop Anthony Fisher (Sydney) and Bishop Mark Edwards (Melbourne) to discuss the feedback from this survey about what YOU (ages 16-29) think about faith and the Church.

Whether you’re a regular mass attendee or not, Catholic, or another religion … He wants to hear from you! It only takes about 15 minutes.

Find the survey here: https://www.catholic.org.au/youthsurvey.

The survey seeks to capture the opinions and perspectives of young people as part of a national consultation process that will inform an international conversation in Rome next year. By filling out the survey, you could also win one of three headphones.

Fill it out now and share with family, friends, work colleagues, or the girl you stand at the bus stop with.

Don’t forget to click the drop down and choose Diocese of Parramatta as your geographical location. This will mean that we get access in a few months time to the collated data and can share a snapshot of Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains with you all.

Not to mention it will guide how we at Catholic Youth Parramatta can better advocate for, and serve you going into, and beyond, the Year of Youth!