Five weeks left for submissions to Plenary Council 2020

As Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB, the Plenary Council 2020 president, said last week, it was hard to know how many people would grasp the opportunity to consider “what God is asking of us in Australia at this time”. Through the end of 2018, the answer was “more than 40,000” – people who either shared their own story or took part in a gathering that led to a group submission.

With more than eight months having flown by, there is now just over one month for people to participate in this first phase of a three-year process that will continue to focus on listening, on dialogue, on discernment and – ultimately – on decision-making.

With most people now back at work and with schools having resumed, a number of communities are again making the Plenary Council a focus. Considering the exponential growth in submissions as the Listening and Dialogue process has continued, it is expected that there will be one final push towards the “finish line” on March 6.

Visit the Plenary Council website at www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

To find out more about Plenary 2020 in the Diocese of Parramatta, visit our website parracatholic.org/haveyoursay or contact Richard or Tanya on pastoralplanning@parracatholic.org

With thanks to the ACBC.