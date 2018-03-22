How do we renew our parishioners in their baptismal call and enable their gifts in parish and school life? These questions are addressed at this year’s NSW Pastoral Ministry Conference to be held on Tuesday 1st May, 9.30am to 4.30pm at Dooleys Catholic Club, Lidcombe.

Keynote speaker, Fr Paul Roberts, Episcopal Vicar for Evangelisation in the Diocese of Parramatta, draws upon his experience in local parish communities and his role as Director of the Institution for Mission, which focuses on the enrichment of life in faith for adults. The day also features gifted and experienced presenters from dioceses across NSW on topics such as forming young missionary disciples, working creatively across parish-school communities, and a variety of workshops supporting parish life. Each workshop offers plenty of time for sharing of ideas as well as engaging with the wisdom of the presenters.

Download the flyer here

Conference convener, Mr Richard McMahon, says: “It is always a great day as people come from so many different parishes and other pastoral settings. They love the opportunity to swap contacts, flag resources they are using, and always walk away feeling inspired and reenergised by being with others at the grassroots. We are all struggling with the same questions, and it is good to know there are others out there who are walking the road with us.”

Morning tea and lunch are provided on the day, all for the cost of $65. A number of participants then stay on for Mass and an evening meal.

The conference is organised by the NSW Association of Pastors, Pastoral Associates and Parish Workers, NAPPA for short, which was established with seeding grants from the NSW Bishops and the Catholic Religious Institutes in NSW over twenty years ago. This year’s theme builds on the interest generated by “Divine Renovation”, Fr James Mallon’s work on forming missionary disciples.

For more information, you can download the flyer, visit the website for more keynote and workshop details www.tinyurl.com/disciples2018, or contact Tanya Quinn on 0459 133 665. To register: www.trybooking.com/twad.