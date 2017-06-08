Fr Maurice McNamara Funeral Arrangements

Fr Maurice McNamara, Emeritus Parish Priest of St Anthony’s Toongabbie and St Matthew’s Windsor, died 6 June 2017 at Our Lady of Consolation, Rooty Hill aged 83.

Born on 5 November 1933 and ordained 8 March 1958, Fr Maurice was a priest for almost 60 years.

The Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial for Father Maurice McNamara will take place at Good Samaritan Hall at Bede Polding College, Rifle Range Road, South Windsor on Wednesday 14 June at 11am.

Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Richmond Cemetery. Please be advised that only street parking will be available at Bede Polding College.

It is expected that refreshments will be available at Hawkesbury Race Club, Racecourse Road, Clarendon.

In your charity, please pray for the Repose of the Soul of Fr Maurice and remember his family in your prayers.

Related: Vale Fr Maurice McNamara