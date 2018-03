The funeral of Fr George O’Mara will be live streamed using Facebook. Funeral coverage commences 11AM AEDT at Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook. Just visit the Diocese of Parramatta Facebook page or the Diocese of Parramatta YouTube page tomorrow, from 11am.

Alternatively, you can view the funeral the funeral Mass booklet here.

To find out more about Fr George O’Mara, click here.

If you wish to know more details about the funeral, click here.