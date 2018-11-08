On Sunday October 28, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv joined 120 couples at the 11am Mass dedicated to Celebrating the Journey: Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. The annual celebration continues to grow in popularity each year.
Gallery: Celebrating the Journey – Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass
8 November
