Gallery: Celebrating the Journey – Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass

8 November

On Sunday October 28, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv joined 120 couples at the 11am Mass dedicated to  Celebrating the Journey: Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. The annual celebration continues to grow in popularity each year.

View the image gallery below:
Celebrating the Journey - Anniversary Mass

