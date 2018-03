Catholic Life Humans of Blue Mountains – Liliana Humans of Blue Mountains – Liliana. I’m Liliana, I’ve lived in Springwood for around 23 years. I moved to the city after a little while because I had a...

Catholic Life Vale Fr George O’Mara Fr George O’Mara, Parish Priest of Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook, died Wednesday evening, February 28, in Mt Druitt Palliative Care Hospital. He was 63. Funeral details will be announced...