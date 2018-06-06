GALLERY: Ordination to the Diaconate of Jessie Balorio

Jessie Duan Balorio was ordained a deacon for the Diocese of Parramatta by Most Rev Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv at Sacred Heart Church, Luddenham on Saturday 12 May 2018.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent said that Jessie’s ordination and future ordinations were simply not “plugging holes” to “merely the replace of the ageing local forces” but rather a “part of the rejuvenation or the rebirthing of the church: the church that dies to power, domination, ostentation and rises to humility, simplicity and servanthood; the church that might be smaller, poorer and humbler but more of a light and leaven of the Gospel to the world.”

VIEW: Images from the ordination below or click here