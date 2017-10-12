We’re hiring! Pastoral Associate

The Role

Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park seeks to employ a Pastoral Associate. The position is reporting to and working closely with the parish priest. The pastoral associate provides valued assistance to the parish priest in the pastoral ministry, in collaboration with the parishioners.

The position will be responsible for the day to day running of the parish pastoral activities including working closely with Bethany Primary School and Caroline Chisolm High School. This position is part time, Tuesday to Friday from 8.30 am to 3.00 pm, with some work on the weekends, mainly after Mass.

The role also includes working closely with various ministries of the parish.

Key requirements

The Pastoral Associate will be expected to have the following knowledge, qualification and experience:

A sound knowledge of the Catholic faith & a deep respect for the teachings of the Catholic faith and ethos of the Church.

Experience in working with the people of God especially working with youth, students and young adults.

Willingness to visit the people especially the sick, elderly and homebound.

Experience in using Microsoft office.

Good communication skills, meeting deadlines with the ability to maintain positive working relationships with others.

NSW driver’s license

Applications must include:

A cover letter

Statement addressing each of the above requirements

Resume

Referee details including the contact details of your parish priest.

Please send the application to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Applications close on Tuesday, 31st October 2017