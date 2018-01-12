We’re hiring! Professional Officer

Professional Officer

Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards

Full Time

Parramatta Location

Attractive remuneration package for the successful candidate

Purpose

The Office for Safeguarding & Professional Standards (OSPS) was established in 2014 and provides specialised services to the agencies and ministries in the Diocese of Parramatta. It works with these agencies to uphold a culture of safe ministry in the Catholic Church across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

This position will be part of a team of professionals in the OSPS to provide advice and services to Catholic Church agencies and ministries, in the areas of prevention, compliance and outreach, with particular focus on safeguarding children and vulnerable people.

The Role

The person in this role must understand the contemporary principles and practices in safeguarding children and vulnerable people within the workplace and ministry. An understanding of the direct link between professional standards and safeguarding principles is essential.

The person requires demonstrated capacity to:

Identify and understand high risk behaviour and the dynamics of abuse, power and trauma.

Provide advice to Catholic Church leaders.

Engage with people who have experienced hurt and trauma (including survivors of abuse).

Develop policy and other agency documents.

Receive and triage inquiries, referrals and complaints.

Prepare and deliver training to Church personnel.

Monitor, manage and conduct internal investigations.

Support systems for legal and other regulatory compliance including screening, reporting and audits.

Undertake risk assessments.

Work with external stakeholders such as government departments and community groups.

To be successful in this role you will need:

A commitment to, and support of the principles and values of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Capacity to communicate with people in highly emotional situations.

Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills.

Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure.

Case management skills.

Project management skills.

Strategic and/or analytical thinking.

An understanding of legal frameworks ideally gained from knowledge, qualifications or experience in the areas of law, social work, psychology, conflict resolution, human resources or similar fields.

A current NSW Working with Children Check Clearance or a willingness to obtain one.

A valid Driver’s Licence is desirable.

About Us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing dioceses in Australia. The Diocese of Parramatta is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop of Parramatta in the pastoral care of the community.

Applications for the position should include:

A covering letter explaining why you are interested in the role and briefly describe your skills, experience and capabilities to undertake this role (maximum 2 pages).

A Curriculum Vitae.

Contact details of suitable 2 referees.

Please email all applications to careers@parra.catholic.org.au by 29 January 2017.

All enquiries about this position can be directed to Asante Viswasam – 0477 550 133.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.