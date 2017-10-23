Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

23 October 2017
The Catholic Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

 

Reverend Mr James Phelan

Deacon assisting at St Michael’s Parish, Baulkham Hills from 1st November 2017 for a term of three years.

Reverend Mr Nicephorous Tan

Deacon assisting at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead from 1st November 2017 for a term of three years.

Reverend Mr Rodrigo Rupac

Deacon assisting at St John XXIII Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens from 21 October 2017 for a term of three years.

Reverend Mr Jerome Emmanuel

Deacon assisting at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill from 13 November 2017 for a term of three years.

Rev Mr Anthony Hoban

Pastoral Director of the Parochial District of St Luke’s, Marsden Park from 1 January 2018 for a term of three years.

Reverend John ‘Sean’ Bradley IVE

Assistant Priest of St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish effective 20 October 2017.

 

RELATED STORIES

Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)