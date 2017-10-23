Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Reverend Mr James Phelan

Deacon assisting at St Michael’s Parish, Baulkham Hills from 1st November 2017 for a term of three years.

Reverend Mr Nicephorous Tan

Deacon assisting at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead from 1st November 2017 for a term of three years.

Reverend Mr Rodrigo Rupac

Deacon assisting at St John XXIII Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens from 21 October 2017 for a term of three years.

Reverend Mr Jerome Emmanuel

Deacon assisting at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill from 13 November 2017 for a term of three years.

Rev Mr Anthony Hoban

Pastoral Director of the Parochial District of St Luke’s, Marsden Park from 1 January 2018 for a term of three years.

Reverend John ‘Sean’ Bradley IVE

Assistant Priest of St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish effective 20 October 2017.