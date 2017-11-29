Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Reverend Suresh Kumar

Parish Priest of Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park from 1 December 2017 for a term of six years.

Reverend Carlos Walker IVE and Reverend John ‘Sean’ Bradley IVE

Parish Priests of St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish, Upper Blue Mountains from 1 February 2018 for terms of six years. Reverend Carlos Walker IVE is also appointed as Moderator (Canon 517 §1) from 1 February 2018.

Reverend Michael Gitau

Assistant Priest at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta from 1 February 2018.

Reverend Eugene Szondi

Assistant Priest at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside from 1 February 2018.

Reverend Vincy D’Costa OFM Cap

Parish Priest of The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton, effective 26 November 2017 for a term of six years.

Reverend Mr Shinto Francis (to be ordained to the Order of Priesthood on 16 December 2017)

Assistant Priest at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill from 1 February 2018.

Reverend Mr Galbert Albino

Deacon assisting at St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie from 27 November 2017.

Reverend Mr Nicephorus Tan

Deacon assisting at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville backdated from 1 November 2017 for a term of three years.