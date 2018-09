Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Reverend Sayed Kozhaya

Assistant Priest of Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong as of the 6 September 2018 for a term of two years

Reverend Gayan Thamel

Assistant Priest of Saint Matthew’s Parish, Windsor as of the 20 September 2018