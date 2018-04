Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Chaplains to World Youth Day 2019 in Panama

Reverend Fernando Montano PP

Reverend Andrew Fornal OP PP

Reverend John Paul Escarlan

Reverend Thomas Thien Hien Bui

Reverend Benedict MacKenzie FSF

This appointment concludes at the end of World Youth Day 2019.