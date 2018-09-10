News & Events Weekly Update

Diocese of Parramatta News

Plenary 2020 Information and Training

Learn about the Australian Catholic Bishops Plenary Council’s impact on you. Receive support to share the Plenary invitation with parish, friends and family.

20 September, 7pm-9.30pm, Parramatta Cathedral Hall

29 September, 10am-12.30pm, St Thomas Aquinas Springwood School Hall (168 Hawkesbury Rd)

29 September, 2pm-4.30pm, Emu Plains School Hall (17 Troy Street)

RSVP: marisa.vanderhout@parracatholic.org / 8838 3460 with date, time and parish/agency.

Natural Fertility Services

“My husband and I opted for Natural Family Planning (NFP) after our first baby, we’d struggled with other means of fertility management prior to this. Since then, we’ve been shocked by just one thing, hardly anyone knows about it! Our educator has patiently guided us in learning, implementing and having confidence in ourselves. Best of all, NFP goes hand-in-hand with faith, as God’s handiwork is on vibrant display in the human body. Beyond its practical benefits, NFP has revealed to us the astounding mechanisms that God has set in motion in our bodies to create life. NFP is family planning God’s way”. A couple in their 40’s with two children.

To learn more about Natural Family Planning in the Diocese of Parramatta contact 02 8838 3460 or nfs@parracatholic.org or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org and www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

Adult Confirmation for 2018

Adult Confirmation for 2018 will be held on Friday 12 October, 7.30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Any adult over 16 years of age wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information. Alternatively you can contact The Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org

Save the Date – Seminar for Couples Hoping to Conceive

Date: 11 November 2018. Waiting for Gabriel is an information afternoon. You’ll hear testimonies and learn about natural options which assist fertility. For more information contact Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org 0400 427 605

Lawn and Garden Services: Help CatholicCare to Help Disabled Workers

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) is the diocesan social services organisation. Our Mamre Garden Services employed disabled people in a lawn and garden service lawns for both residential and commercial clients. The team of workers is supervised by our Garden Crew Supervisor. Each job is quoted separately and you will not be disappointed with the quality of the work. If you’re interested in having your lawns and/or gardens serviced by CatholicCare or would like more information, please contact 02 8843 2500 or visit our website www.ccss.org.au

RCIA: How it can grow your Parish’s Faith Life

Wednesday 19 September – Part 2. To be held at the IFM, 1-5 Marion St Blacktown from 7.00–9.00. To register contact the Office For Worship: ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org or 02 8838 3456.

Liturgy Conference 2018

Date: 10 November 2018. Keynote Speaker: Fr Peter Williams Vicar General from the Diocese of Parramatta. Tickets are now on sale. For tickets and a full list of workshops go to parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018. Cost $30 – includes lunch.

St Padre Pio Feast Day: 23 September

St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina: Reception of his holy Relic and Special Anniversary Feast Day. Everyone is invited to the Feast Day of St. Padre Pio at St. Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park, on Sunday 23 September, as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Stigmata and 50th Anniversary of St Padre Pio’s death. The Procession will start at 9.30am, followed by the Feast Day Mass, veneration & blessing by St. Padre Pio’s holy relic and other festivities. A Triduum will precede the Feast Day: Thursday & Friday, 20 & 21 September: Novena to St. Padre Pio & Mass at 7pm. Saturday 22 September: Novena to St. Padre Pio & Mass at 5.30pm. Further details on 4737 9735.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 23 September

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Other News

Positions Vacant

Aid to the Church in Need is hiring! Are you a confident public speaker? Are you looking for flexible ongoing part time work? Will you share the stories of suffering Christians? Aid to the Church in Need is recruiting for a number of Diocesan Outreach Assistants who will deliver monthly presentations in parishes across Sydney. For all details visit, www.catholicjobsonline.com.au.

Kimberley Catholic Volunteer Service

Volunteers wanted – Finance Officer and Property Manager. The Diocese of Broome, Western Australia requires volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various important voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of six months. We are currently seeking volunteers for several parishes including Broome, Balgo, Kalumburu and Bidyadanga. For further details on how to be a part of this unique experience, and an application form, please contact Anneliese Rohr via 08 9192 1060 and volunteers@broomediocese.org or visit Web: www.broomediocese.org.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Suicide Prevention Walk: 13 September

The 5th Annual Suicide Prevention Community Walk organized by Together 4 Hope will be held at Auburn Central Forecourt (Queen St and Harrow Rd) from 5pm with special guest Catherine Lourey, Mental Health Commissioner. For more information, contact Saada.Abdikarim@aue.salvationarmy.org or 02 9646 3767.

The Indian Bazaar: 15 September

The Jesuit Mission Indian Bazaar is an annual fundraising event hosted by St Ignatius’ College, in Lane Cove. This year it will be held on 15 September from 9.00am – 4.30pm. The Indian Bazaar is our major annual Jesuit Mission event in NSW and will be a great day of fun for all ages, with food stalls, bric-a-brac, books, wine raffles, music, rides and amusements. Proceeds from the event are donated to support the work of the Jesuit Mission, to help people living in the margins in more than 12 countries including Cambodia, Timor-Leste, India and Myanmar. For more information visit: jesuitmission.org.au

Dad’s Support Group: 25 September

D.A.D.S MyTime Group is a group aiming to connect fathers and other male carers of children with a disability, developmental delay, ASD or a chronic illness to a support network of other fathers, helping the whole family. This is a free, government funded service. 7pm – 9pm at St Margaret Mary’s Parish Centre, 5 Chetwynd Rd, Merrylands. Call 0438 878 355 for more information or visit playgroupnsw.org.au or mytime.net.au. Tea & Coffee provided.

Social Justice Sunday: 30 September

We celebrate Social Justice Sunday on 30 September. This year, the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Social Justice Statement is titled: ‘A Place to Call Home: Making a home for everyone in our land’. The Statement challenges us all to confront Australia’s growing rate of homelessness and unaffordable housing. For further details about the Social Justice Statement, visit the Australian Catholic Social Justice Council website www.socialjustice.catholic.org.au or call (02) 8306 3499.

OZ Rosary and The Global Rosary: 7 October

Australia will ‘Light the Match’ to the Global rosary! The World Rosary take place on Sunday 7 Of October, when a global rosary will be said. To register your location on the world map. Go to http://holyleagueofnations.com, or for info phone 0467 535 595. All updates will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/OZROSARY53/

Oz Rosary will also take place on May 12 next year!

Holy Family Fair: 13 October

Holy Family Fair on Saturday 13 October, from 10am – 3pm. The event will be held at the Holy Family Carpark via 254 Luxford Rd, Emerton NSW 2770. Calling for stall-holders! Applications close on Monday 8 October. Please contact Malia for more info: (02) 9628 7272; enquiry@holyfamily.org.au

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.