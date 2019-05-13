News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

New Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards Website:

The Diocese of Parramatta’s Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards (OSPS) has launched a new website, strengthening their ability to deliver advice and support to parishes, agencies and ministries to ensure the Diocese is safe for all people. Visit the website at www.safeguarding.org.au

Exploring Laudato Si: 24 May

CCD invites all parishioners and friends to attend a presentation by Sr Valda Dickenson RSM that explores aspects of Pope Francis’ Letter on Our Common Home – Laudato Si. Held on Friday 24 May at the IFM Blacktown from 10am to 2pm. Please register with Maree on 02 8838 3486 and BYO lunch.

CYP At The Well – An Evening with Young Women: 24 May

Catholic Youth Parramatta are excited to host another At The Well event, bringing young women together from across the Diocese for an evening of conversation on topics burning in the hearts of young women today. Friday June 24 from 7pm to 10pm. Event location TBA. Registration is free, but essential via https://parracatholic.org/the-well/

St Philomena Mass and Devotions: 25 May

Mass and Devotions for St Philomena will be held on Saturday 25 May at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside. Mass will be held at 12Midday. Please bring a snack to share. For further information, contact Libby Peoples – 0423 154 463 or epeoples9@gmail.com

The Jewish Jesus in the Eucharist: June 12

The Northern Deanery Pastoral Council is hosting a presentation from the Institute for Mission on The Jewish Jesus in the Eucharist on Wednesday June 12, at St Michael’s School Hall, Baulkham Hills from 7pm to 9pm. A light supper will be provided. To RSVP for catering purposes, contact Wendy on 0427 863 149 or deanerypc@parishofbaulkhamills.org.au

Other Notices

Aboriginal Heritage in the Blue Mountains: 19 May

The Blue Mountains Centre for Faith and Public Issues will host a public forum with Dr Eugene Stockton on ‘Tuning into the spirit of our forerunners in the Blue Mountains’. Sunday 19 May at the Leura Uniting Church, Grose Street, Leura, from 2pm. For enquiries please contact William Emilsen – wemilsen@gmail.com or Allan Walsh – secretary@bmert.org

Oz Rosary: 24-26 May

Oz is happening again! 24-26 May. On the weekend of the Feast of Our Lady Help of Christians. Pray for Australia and its protection. This year we are praying in particular also for our political leaders and the spiritual leaders of our church, our Cardinals, Bishops and Priests. To register: facebook.com/OZROSARY53 or ozrosary53@gmail.com or contact Jane on 0476 535 595.

ACU Catalyst for Renewal Forum: 25 May

Renowned theologian Dr Anna Rowlands is visiting Australia for the first time and will speak at the Catalyst for Renewal Forum at the ACU Strathfield Campus, 25a Barker Road, Strathfield, 25 May from 10am to 3.30pm. $25 entry. For enquiries please contact Catalyst for Renewal – 9990 7003 or catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

The Marriage Project Seminar: 25 May

Engaged & newly married couples are invited to The Marriage Project’s next event on 25 May – Building a Marriage to Last a Lifetime – presented by Mike & Alicia Hernon, from the Messy Family Project. They offer down to earth, practical insights into marriage and family life. Come along and meet other young couples and hear from these well renowned international speakers! Details at www.themarriageproject.com.au

The Encounter: 25 & 28 May

Jesus Light of the World Communities invite you to “The Encounter – The road to Emmaus Experience” led by Bishop David Campbell who will also celebrate Mass. These two days include a Retreat on 25 May from 9am-5pm at St Joseph Parish Hall, Rockdale and a Healing Mass on 28 May at 7pm at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill. RSVP Luming 0406 587 717 or jlowcommunity@gmail.com or www.jlowcom.org

Palms Information Session: 26 May

Communities in Myanmar, PNG, Samoa, Timor Leste, Kiribati and Kenya seek volunteers for 1 to 2 years to mentor locals and build capacity. These assignments are not quick fixes. If you have teaching, medical, business, administration or trade skills, you can give opportunity by sharing them with our global family! Sunday May 26 from 10:30am at Aquinas Academy, 141 Harrington Street, The Rocks or www.palms.org.au for more information.

National Fair Trade Conference: 31 May – 1 June

The conference will examine how the Christian Gospel relates to the way we do our shopping. Keynote speaker: John Bell from the Iona Community, Scotland. 31 May and 1 June at Springwood Uniting Church. 0408 115 210 or fairtradefaithconference.com.au for more information.

MGL Retreat Weekend: 1 – 2 June

The Missionaries of God’s Love sisters help people know they are loved by God. If you are a young woman who feels even vaguely interested in that mission, consider coming to their weekend to ask questions, pray with the sisters and hear discernment stories. June 1-2 at the MGL sisters home in Quakers Hill. For more info and to RSVP: 9626 8382 or mglsisters.sydney@gmail.com

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 June

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the St Joseph Convent, Quakers Hill, on Thursday 6 June at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July

The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.

Renaissance of Marriage 2019: 26 – 27 July

Renaissance of Marriage 2019 – Building a Catholic Marriage Culture – will be held on 26 and 27 July at the University of Notre Dame Sydney. Keynote​​​​​​​ Speakers include ​​​​​​​Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP ​​​and ​​​​Kevin Donnelly. Registrations open at www.ROM.org.au

