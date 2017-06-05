News & Events Weekly Update

Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF)

Early-bird registration has now opened for the largest gathering of young Catholics since World Youth Day Sydney in 2008!

Bishop Vincent & Catholic Youth Parramatta invite young people from Year 9 to 30 years of age to celebrate the young heart of the Church, with 15,000 others, at this year’s triennial ACYF being hosted by the Archdiocese of Sydney (December 7-9) at Sydney Olympic Park.

Here’s how to register:

Student in our Catholic System – speak to your REC

Student in State School System – contact Catholic Youth Parramatta

Over 18 years of age – register as an individual

Visit www.acyf.org.au now to secure the $250 early bird rate before August.

For all enquiries contact Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, James Camden, 02 8838 3428, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Position Vacant – Housekeeper/Cook

Applications are invited for the position of Housekeeper/Cook based at an Auxiliary Bishop’s residence located in the Inner West of Sydney in the Sydney Archdiocese. Details of this position, including the job description may be viewed at www.catholicjobsonline.com.au. Applications close 19 June 2017.

Time for Us Weekend for Families: 16-18 June

Time for Us Weekends at Mount Schoenstatt include inputs for adults, programmes for children of all ages including baby-sitting, couple and family time, games fellowship with other families, prayer, reflection and Holy Mass. For more detail or to register contact: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 738 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/1835800090073744/

St. Anthony of Padua relic to visit Diocese of Parramatta: 20-21 June

To Mark the Centenary of the Apparitions in Fatima a Relic of St. Anthony of Padua, Venerated by both Sister Lucy of Fatima and Pope Francis will be visiting Australia in June 2017.

Tuesday, 20th June 2017, Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 8 Diana Avenue KELLYVILLE. Mass: 9:15am & 7:00pm

Wednesday, 21st June 2017, St Anthony of Padua Church 27 Aurelia Street TOONGABBIE. Mass: 9:30am & 7:30pm

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 25 June

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd: 30 June

Hear Rebekah Rojcewicz, highly experienced leader in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd from the US, speak over dinner on ‘The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd – A Gift to the Church at this Time’. Cost: $60 per person. From 6.30pm at North Ryde RSL, cnr Magdala & Pittwater Rds, North Ryde. To book: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=256587. For more information: cgsaust.org.au

Sea Sunday Appeal: 9 July

Parishes are asked to support chaplains helping seafarers at ports and at sea.

This year’s theme is ‘In the midst of the storm’, highlighting the mental vulnerabilities of seafarers on the oceans. You can donate by posting a cheque to: Stella Maris Seafarers Centre, PO Box 368 Canberra ACT 2601 or via electronic banking to: BSB Number: 083-347; Account Number: 649 518 680, Account name: Stella Maris Seafarers Centre. Thank you for your prayers and support.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 9 July

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

