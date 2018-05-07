News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Catholic Outlook Survey

Tell Bishop Vincent and the Diocese of Parramatta what you think about CatholicOutlook. All responses are anonymous and confidential. Take the survey here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/catholicoutlook

The Catholic Foundation May Appeal

The Catholic Foundation May Appeal is focusing on Diocesan works of Faith, particularly in support of our seminarians. Your donation supports our growing number of seminarians and the good works they do in the community of feeding the hungry, visiting the housebound and sick and conducting catechises in state schools. Donations can be made via the envelopes or online www.yourcatholicfoundation.org.au. Thank you and God bless.

Volunteers Required

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, are looking for volunteers to support our clients in the Blacktown area who are over 65 and living in their own home. You may be able to spare a couple of hours once a week or fortnight to take a client out shopping or to a medical appointment or just stop by for a cuppa and a chat. We also require drivers who are able to drive a 12 seater Hiace bus. If this interests you, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 8843 2541, 0418 114 055 or via email on deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Positions Vacant

Administrative Assistant – CatholicCare, Orchard Hills

Financial Counsellor – Richmond & Blacktown offices

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Head of Property Development Services – Diocese of Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

Formation 2018

Formation 2018 presented by ‘Live Christ Share Christ’ at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta have been holding monthly formation talks for the past eighteen months. Topics have included: Sacraments, An Introduction & Overview of the Gospel of Mark, The Temptation of Jesus (Mark) and weekly Lenten reflections. Our speakers are clergy from the Diocese of Parramatta and other special guests. Sessions alternate from Friday nights to Saturday afternoons in the Cathedral Hall. If you would like to be included on our mailing list for upcoming talks, please email Pat, Parish Secretary on secretary@stpatscathedral.com.au.

St Patrick’s Mother’s Day Concert & Afternoon Tea: 13 May

Stuck for a gift for your mum or grandmother for Mother’s Day? Or just like to treat yourself? Members of St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir are once again going to delight us with the gift of their voices. This will be followed by a complimentary ‘Afternoon Tea’ in the Cathedral Hall. If you would like to be in the audience, please contact Pat/Donna from the Parish Office on 8839 8400/8412 or email enquiry@stpatscathedral.com.au. Tickets: $15 Adult, $10 Concession, $25 Family. All proceeds go to St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta. From 3pm.

Mass For Neophytes: 18 May

The annual Mass for Neophytes (newly Baptised Catholics and those who have been received into Full Communion with the Catholic Church) will be celebrated by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and held on Friday 18 May, 7.30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. For further information contact the Office For Worship on 02 8838 3456 or ingridvergano@parracatholic.org.

Community conversation on asylum seekers and refugees: 20 May

Find out more about this important issue and take part in a table talk discussion. Blackheath Community Centre Hall, 2.00pm-4.30pm, 20 May. RSVP Celia 0499 077 511.

Ordination to the Diaconate of Christopher del Rosario: 26 May

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Christopher del Rosario on Saturday 26 May 2018 at 6.30pm. The ordination will take place at St Monica’s Church, Richmond. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ordination to the Diaconate of Jack Green: 2 June

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Jack Green on Saturday 2 June 2018 at 6.00pm. The ordination will take place at Sacred Heart Church, Westmead. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Feast of Corpus Christi: 3 June

Santa Sophia Catholic College invites everyone to come celebrate the great feast of Corpus Christi. 3 June at Santa Sophia Catholic College, Schofields. Lunch from 12pm and 2pm Eucharistic Procession with Fr Warren Edwards. RSVP Daryl 0407 406 668 or dcastellino@parra.catholic.edu.au

Candidacy for Holy Orders: 24 June

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be accepting into Candidacy for Holy Orders of Mr Roderick Pirotta, Mr John Cinya, Mr Roque Dias and Mr Thong Nguyen at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Sunday 24 June at 11am.

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. All people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia?” Find out more at: plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

Positions Vacant

Diocesan Director Archdiocese of Sydney/Community Participation Leader – NSW/Eastern Region

More details at: www.caritas.org.au

Casual Housekeeper – Mount St Benedict Centre, Pennant Hills

More details at: Natalie Acton nacton@goodsams.org.au

PROCLAIM 2018: National Conference on Parish Renewal and Evangelisation 12 – 14 July 2018

The Archdiocese of Brisbane, in collaboration with the ACBC’s National Centre for Evangelisation, will host PROCLAIM 2018. This national conference will engage parishes and faith communities in a conversation focusing on five key areas: Leadership, Culture Change, Young People, Belonging and Evangelisation.

During the conference participants can attend keynote presentations, expert panel sessions and discussions facilitated by leaders with ‘on the ground’ experience. Ideally, this will help those participants to contribute to the formulation of some practical strategies to assist your parish or faith community’s own goals in the areas of renewal and evangelisation.

Keynote speakers include Cardinal John Dew (Archdiocese of Wellington, New Zealand), Ron Huntley (Divine Renovation – Canada), Ms Lana Turvey-Collins (Plenary Council 2020 Facilitator), Mons Enrique Fiqaredo SJ (Cambodia) and host of PROCLAIM 2018 Archbishop Mark Coleridge (Archdiocese of Brisbane). To find out more visit www.proclaimconference.com.au and register at our early bird rate.

Mount St Benedict Centre: 18 – 20 May

Conversations with the Wisdom of Benedictine Women. A Retreat Facilitated by Carmel Posa sgs. Throughout the ages there have been many Benedictine women who have shared the wisdom they have acquired in their search for God. This weekend retreat will reflect on this wisdom using the writing and lives of St Scholastica, sister of St Benedict, St Leoba German Benedictine missionary of the 8th Century, Heloise of the Paraclete, acclaimed abbess of the 12th Century, Dorothy Day, Benedictine Oblate and Peace activist of the 20th Century and Joan Chittester, Benedictine of our time. For more information: mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

Children’s Meditation Workshop: 19 May

This fun workshop is for children aged 5-12 years, and aims to build a healthy body and mind. By teaching a variety of simple meditation techniques using breath and visualisation, creating mandalas and moving the body in a conscious way, children are encouraged to find that centre of stillness inside. This can help with anxiety, building confidence and understanding emotions. Saturday 19 May, 1.30pm-4.30pm. For more information: mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

St Philomena Association Holy Masses: 19 May

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at midday with Confession from 11.30am: St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63, epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

Golden Jubilee – Schoenstatt Shrine, Mulgoa: 20 May

On Sunday, 20th May you are invited to share in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the Schoenstatt Shrine @ 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. Beginning with reconciliation at 9.30 am. Holy Mass will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Anthony Fisher OP, Archbishop of Sydney at 10.30 am. Then Lunch, BYO picnic or purchase from multicultural food stalls. Followed by Thanksgiving Devotion & Benediction at about 2pm. Please arrive early for parking purposes and BYO chairs and picnic rugs. Enquiries: 02 4773 8338

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 20 May

Professor Carole Cusack, Dr Bernadette Tobin AO, The Honourable Deirdre Grusovin AM – Humanae vitae after 50 years. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Christian Meditation: 20 May

You are invited to our Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Days for 2018 at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia on Sunday 20 May. Arrival time at the monastery is from 10am for a 10:30am start. Conclusion is around 3pm. Mass is celebrated at 2pm. There will be presentations and periods of meditation with the opportunity of an introduction to Christian Meditation for newcomers. Bring your own picnic lunch. Tea and coffee provided. Registration is on the day. There is no set charge, a donation may be made for the monks. There may be accommodation available at the Monastery Guest House enquiries to Br Terry Cavanagh on 0438 282 318. Other enquiries to Ann Bergman anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas 02 9456 4775 atlomas@bigpond.com

The Parramatta Catenians: 24 May

The Parramatta Catenians invite you to celebrate their 200th dinner meeting at a special dinner event with guest speaker, Mr Andrew Scipione, NSW Police Commissioner Emeritus. To be held at Lachlan’s Restaurant, Old Government House, Parramatta Park on 24 May from 6:45pm. Contact Peter 0427 276 443 for more information, RSVP by Friday 11 May.

Taize Retreat and Prayer: 25 – 26 May

Br Ghislain from the Taize Community in France will be visiting Sydney and Bathurst in May. Bathurst – Two-day retreat at St Joseph’s Conference Centre, Perthville (Bathurst), on Friday 25 May – Saturday 26 May. Contact and information: Carmen Ph: (02) 6334 6407 or Email: taizeretreatbathurst@gmail.com

Taize Retreat and Prayer: 27 May

Br Ghislain from the Taize Community in France will be visiting Sydney and Bathurst in May. For young adults: St Mary’s Catholic Church, Miller St, North Sydney – half day prayer/workshop on 27 May 10am-3pm. Contact: Carmen (02) 6334 6407

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.