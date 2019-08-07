Nominations for Catenian Association scholarship close soon

The Catenian Charity Inc has once again opened up nominations for its scholarship program.

The scholarship, valued at $5000 per annum, was established to assist and encourage Australian students enrolled at an Australian University or residential College, who cannot afford to pay either tertiary institution tuition fees or tertiary residential college fees, for the duration of their studies.

Founded in 2015, Catenian Charity Inc has been working hard with the help of its members and volunteers to help young Catholic tertiary students Australia-wide. Their goal is to advance the future of young Catholic leaders in Australia by enhancing their life through learning.

The aim of the scholarship is the advance the interest of young Catholics and to assist them in the choice or pursuit of a career.

The grants may only be paid to students who have reached the age of 16 but not yet reached the age of 25.

To be eligible for a scholarship, applicants must:

Be enrolled as a full-time student at an Australian university or residential college; Have completed at least one year of full-time study towards their bachelor degree or have completed a bachelor degree; and Be able to demonstrate that their educational opportunities are limited due to adverse circumstances as set out in the Selection Criteria.

Applicants must complete an application form setting out details such as the purpose of the grant, the monthly budget of their income and expenses, including their semester tuition fees and/or their weekly residential accommodation charges.

Applicants must submit:

A copy of their academic transcript; A brief curriculum vitae (CV) including present and previous relevant work experience, if any; Two written current references with the names and contact details of the referees; A personal statement as outlined in the application form; and Any other documentation specified in the application form.

Scholarship eligibility and selection criteria, a guide to scholarship applications, scholarship conditions and a scholarship application form can be obtained from www.catenian.org

All applications must be submitted electronically by info@bryantchurch.com.au

Applications are open and close at 4pm on 12 August 2019.

For more information, visit www.catenian.org

With thanks to Catenian Charity Inc.