Oakhill College lads walk the talk on College Open Day

Year 7 Oakhill College students, Hugo Randall and Logan Penfold will be the face of the College Open Day on Sunday, 10 March 2019.

Winning a public speaking competition, the two students have been selected to speak about their experience so far at the College prior to the Principal’s Address.

Both students were elated to be given this wonderful opportunity. “My experience so far has been very exciting.” said Logan. “It’s a big change from primary school and that’s one thing I love about it. I was quite nervous to begin with, but after the first few days, I knew I was meant to be at Oakhill.”

Logan is using his experience in public speaking, debating and drama to help him in preparing his Open Day speech. “I thrive on public speaking and see it as a performance. It’s great to think that what I say can influence people.”

Both boys are not daunted by the job at hand. “I don’t really get nervous.” said Hugo. “As long as I try my best then that’s all anyone can ask.”

The College opens the gates at 11:00am and invites the community to experience the contemporary, dynamic and inclusive learning environment in the tradition of the De La Salle Brothers.

Open Day provides an opportunity to see the College in action. Guided student led tours of the expansive grounds, subject displays, first class learning areas and heritage buildings steeped in tradition, are some of the many attributes visitors can look forward to.

Become a scientist for a day and take part in mind boggling experiments. Visit the farm and hear how farming methods are used in modern agriculture and primary industries. Sample some of the culinary delights prepared by our food technology and hospitality students or watch a debate take place as students present and counter persuasive perspectives using structured, evidence-based arguments.

There will be three Principal’s Addresses on Open Day – 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

“We look forward to welcoming you on Open Day so you can experience the spirit, integrity and quality education Oakhill College offers.” said Br Steve Hogan, Principal of Oakhill College.

To register go to https://www.trybooking.com/XWGW

Oakhill College’s Open Day will be held on Sunday, 10 March 2019.

See www.oakhill.nsw.edu.au to register.

