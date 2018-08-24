Packed out for Panama pilgrimage

This morning, the World Youth Day (WYD) leadership team has confirmed with Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, COSMOS and our WYD Steering Committee that the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrimage to WYD Panama 2019 is officially full and sold out.

A flood of registrations and $500 deposits since Monday have confirmed our final numbers.

Here’s a breakdown of the 176 pilgrims on the journey:

• 53 parish young adult pilgrims

• 50 student pilgrims

• 27 teacher pilgrims

• 25 small group leaders

• 17 support staff, chaplains, & senior leaders

• 2 seminarian pilgrims

• 2 CEDP staff pilgrims

Thanks to young people across the Diocese who have trusted a very long, and at times uncertain process. The spirit, love and hunger for spiritual pilgrimage with Bishop Vincent and in the presence of Pope Francis is alive and on fire in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains!

The ten-part formation night program continues next Monday at Patrician Brothers’ College, Blacktown at 7pm! See you there, otherwise continue to keep us all in your prayers!