Pope in Morocco: Thank you for allowing me to be a servant of hope

Pope Francis concludes his two-day Apostolic Visit to Morocco by thanking all those who made his journey possible.

At the end of his closing Mass in Morocco’s Capital Rabat, Pope Francis expressed his desire to once more “bless the Lord for enabling me to make this journey in order to be, among you and with you, a servant of hope.”

He went on to express his gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for his invitation, as well as to the Authorities and “to all those who helped at every stage of this visit.”

Pope Francis’ thanks then went to his “brother Bishops,” the Archbishops of Rabat and Tangier, together with the priests, men and women religious and all the lay faithful who are present in Morocco “as servants of the Church’s life and mission.”

“Thank you” said Pope Francis, “for all that you did to prepare for this visit and for everything that we have shared in faith, hope and charity.”

Finally, the Pope encouraged all those present to “persevere on the path of dialogue” with our Muslim brothers and sisters, and urged them to be the servants of hope that “our world so urgently needs.”

With thanks to Vatican News and Francesca Merlo, where this article originally appeared.