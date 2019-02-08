Pope’s February prayer intention: Human Trafficking

Pope Francis on Thursday released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for February, which this month is “Human Trafficking.”

In his prayer intention for the month of February 2019, Pope Francis calls us to pray for a generous welcome of the victims of human trafficking, of enforced prostitution, and of violence.

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

Although we try to ignore it, slavery is not something from other times.

Faced with this tragic reality, no one can wash their hands of it without being, in

some way, an accomplice to this crime against humanity.

We cannot ignore the fact that there is as much slavery in the world today as

there was before, or perhaps more.

Let us pray for a generous welcome of the victims of human trafficking, of

enforced prostitution, and of violence.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

