REMINDER: Diocese of Parramatta Liturgy Conference 2018

The Diocesan Liturgy Conference will be held on Saturday 10 November from 9:30 am – 3:00 pm at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong.

At an address at the Vatican, Pope Francis spoke about liturgical reform within the Catholic Church.

He emphasised that this was a gradual process that came to maturity at the Second Vatican Council, and has continued to develop, not just in the liturgical books and rituals, but in the hearts and minds of all who participate in the liturgy. It is through the work of the entire community gathered to celebrate that Christ is made present.

After the great success of the launch of our first Diocesan Liturgy Conference last year, once again the Office for Worship and Diocesan Liturgical Commission are hosting another Liturgy Conference, to be held on Saturday 10 November.

The conference is designed to provide opportunities for liturgical ministers from across the Diocese to gather together and reflect on the presence of Christ in the liturgy.

It will be a unique chance for people to connect with others who share in their ministry from other parishes.

Participants will benefit from the wisdom of presenters who have local experience, working ‘on the ground’ here in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Following an opening keynote address by Vicar General and Office for Worship Director Fr Peter G. Williams, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of workshops on topics that will be of interest to people who serve in a range of ministries.

Liturgy: the Living Presence of Christ

Saturday 10 November 9:30am – 3:00pm

Venue: St Andrew the Apostle Parish

Address: 36-40 Breakfast Road, Marayong

Cost: $30

Tickets: parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018