You are invited to a special event, Shaping the Future of the Catholic Church – A Symposium.

The Implementation Advisory Group (established by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference and Catholic Religious Australia) are hosting the symposium on shaping the future of the Catholic Church with three international experts namely: Prof Dr Massimo Faggioli, Rev Dr Richard Lennan, and Prof Dr Myriam Wijlens.

The experts will address numerous topics including the Ecclesiology of Vatican II; Theology and the Sexual Abuse Crisis; and Participative Engagement and Structures in a Missionary and Synodal Church.

The afternoon will be facilitated by Geraldine Doogue and will be held on Wednesday 4 March from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

RSVP, tickets and event details can be found here.