Toongabbie local ordained deacon for Bathurst Diocese

On Friday 19th July, Bishop Michael McKenna ordained Mr Karl Sinclair and Mr Dong Van Nguyen as deacons, in the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, Bathurst.

Deacon Karl Sinclair grew up as a parishioner of St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie, in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Guests travelled from Vietnam, Sydney, Melbourne and across the Diocese to celebrate with both men as they entered the Order of the Diaconate. Visiting from Dong’s home diocese in Vietnam was Bishop Peter Vien, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Vinh, who concelebrated Mass with Bishop Michael on this special occasion. Also visiting from Vietnam was Dong’s brother, Hoi Van Nguyen. More than 30 priests also concelebrated the Mass.

In his homily, Bishop Michael said “It is a great joy to have everyone here in the act of worship to God as the Lord gives us two new deacons for our Diocese. Today, Karl and Dong move into a new way of serving God; a new way of relating to the rest of the church in the specific ministry of deacon. God willing, in six months time or so, they will be ordained as priests, but they will continue to be deacons until they day they die”.

We have come to more deeply understand the ministry of deacon over the past few years in our local church, with four permanent deacons in our Diocese. We better understand the aspects of the deacons’ service: to reach out to the poor, both materially and spiritually, is at the heart of it. Karl and Dong will exercise this ministry of deacon full time for the next six months, but even when they are ordained priests, they will continue to exercise it.

“Karl and Dong have now been called into a specific ministry, and through our prayer and celebrations, we ask God to strengthen them and we pray that they will always remember that this is a call from God and any good they do is the good that God will do through them”, said Bishop Michael.

Both men recently completed studies at the Seminary of the Good Shepherd, Homebush. Deacon Karl is currently on placement at St Mary of the Presentation Parish, Mudgee while Deacon Dong is on placement at St Patrick’s Parish, Lithgow.

Please continue to pray for Karl and Dong as they continue on their journey to priesthood.

Republished with permission from the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst.