VIDEO: Meet teenage organist ‘prodigy’ Patrick Newman

When Patrick Newman first heard the organ at nine years old on his way home from school, never could he imagine that a few years later he would be playing it in front of Bishops and entire congregations.

“What I love about playing the organ – it’s a different feeling and it’s almost like a thrill ride compared to piano because you can play around with all the different sounds instead of just having one, that’s just stagnant, all the way up and down the keyboard,” Patrick said.

