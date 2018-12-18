WATCH: Four new priests ordained for Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains

Bishop Vincent Long ordains to the Priesthood Galbert Albino, Jessie Balorio, Chris del Rosario and Jack Green.

Over 1,400 people witnessed the ordination of four new priests at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on Friday, 30 November 2018.

Deacons Galbert Albino, Jessie Balorio, Chris del Rosario and Jack Green were ordained to the priesthood on the feast of St Andrew in a historic event for the Catholic Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. The ordinations were the first time four deacons have been ordained to the priesthood since the establishment of the diocese in 1986.

