We’re hiring! Cleaner (Part-Time) – James Dixon House

CLEANER – JAMES DIXON HOUSE, HARRIS PARK (PART-TIME)

About us:

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 82 Catholic schools, and more than 43,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

About the role

James Dixon House for retired priests, located at Harris Park, requires a permanent part–time Cleaner for 6 hours per week.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Ensuring all common areas are clean and well maintained.

Ensuring the priest’s units are clean and well maintained.

Maintaining confidentiality and respecting the privacy of all residents

About you:

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

Previous cleaning experience.

Sound communication skills and a can do attitude.

Ability to prioritise tasks and manage your time in an efficient manner.

A strong attention to detail.

Successful employment screening which may include a working with children check.

Join our team

Applications must include:

A cover letter. A current resume.

To apply or to receive a copy of the complete role description, please email parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Friday, 19 July 2019.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.