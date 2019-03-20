We’re hiring! Web Developer/Programmer

About the Role
The purpose of the Web Developer/Programmer role is to ensure that the websites, intranet and other digital channels of the Diocese of Parramatta are continuously developed and maintained in order to promote the teachings and values of Jesus Christ. As the Web Developer/Programmer, you will be responsible for:
- Helping to manage the 30+ websites (and growing) we have built
- Being the first point-of-call for any website support and website failures
- Conducting routine maintenance on the backend, security upgrades, testing, other upgrades, backups
- Carrying out technical upgrades, coding fixes, website speed optimisation and general web development updates
- Running annual audit of all websites
- Working with our Parramatta-based communications team
- Helping add features to the website such as payment facility, locators and RSS Feeds
- Ensuring the various communication channels of the Diocese of Parramatta are functioning properly (website, e-newsletters, intranet)
- Ensuring all websites are responsive and easily viewed on desktop, tablets and mobile devices
- Ensuring all required content is consistent for all digital initiatives of the Diocese. This will include website, sub-sites, social media accounts, email communications and infographics
- Supporting other departments like our various parishes, Catholic Youth, CCD, CatholicCare, Fundraising with their respective campaigns
- Liaising with various stakeholders (internal and external) to ensure website content is produced in a timely manner
About You
To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and technical experience:
- At least 5 years work experience in a similar role
- A sound understanding and empathy for the ethos of the Catholic Church
- Online and digital media experience and skills
- Time management skills and the ability to meet multiple demanding deadlines
- Demonstrated ability to work both independently and within a team
- WordPress, PHP, CSS experience
- Cpanel experience
- Mailchimp and e-newsletter experience, EDMs etc
Join our team
Applications must include:
- A cover letter outlining how your skills and experience align with the role
- A current resume
- Examples of work
Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Monday, 1 April 2019
Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.