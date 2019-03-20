We’re hiring! Web Developer/Programmer

About the Role

The purpose of the Web Developer/Programmer role is to ensure that the websites, intranet and other digital channels of the Diocese of Parramatta are continuously developed and maintained in order to promote the teachings and values of Jesus Christ. As the Web Developer/Programmer, you will be responsible for:

Helping to manage the 30+ websites (and growing) we have built

Being the first point-of-call for any website support and website failures

Conducting routine maintenance on the backend, security upgrades, testing, other upgrades, backups

Carrying out technical upgrades, coding fixes, website speed optimisation and general web development updates

Running annual audit of all websites

Working with our Parramatta-based communications team

Helping add features to the website such as payment facility, locators and RSS Feeds

Ensuring the various communication channels of the Diocese of Parramatta are functioning properly (website, e-newsletters, intranet)

Ensuring all websites are responsive and easily viewed on desktop, tablets and mobile devices

Ensuring all required content is consistent for all digital initiatives of the Diocese. This will include website, sub-sites, social media accounts, email communications and infographics

Supporting other departments like our various parishes, Catholic Youth, CCD, CatholicCare, Fundraising with their respective campaigns

Liaising with various stakeholders (internal and external) to ensure website content is produced in a timely manner

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and technical experience:

At least 5 years work experience in a similar role

A sound understanding and empathy for the ethos of the Catholic Church

Online and digital media experience and skills

Time management skills and the ability to meet multiple demanding deadlines

Demonstrated ability to work both independently and within a team

WordPress, PHP, CSS experience

Cpanel experience

Mailchimp and e-newsletter experience, EDMs etc

Join our team

Applications must include:

A cover letter outlining how your skills and experience align with the role A current resume Examples of work

Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Monday, 1 April 2019

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.