World Youth Day 2019 – Day 11

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is leading 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta to World Youth Day 2019 (WYD).

WYD 2019 will be a pilgrimage to Mexico, Panama and the United States for a two-week festival of faith with millions of youth from around the world joining Pope Francis for an encounter with Jesus and deeper faith formation.

The Diocese of Parramatta Communications Team will be capturing stories during WYD 2019. You can follow the pilgrimage below through our daily updates and on parrawyd.org.

Pope Francis to pilgrim youth: “Refuse to remain silent”

In one of his most strongly worded speeches to youth in his entire pontificate, Pope Francis has highlighted issues such as alcohol abuse, prostitution, indigenous peoples, abortion and human trafficking as “dividing and mistreating” human dignity. The speech was given at the conclusion of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) at Campo Santa Maria la Antigua, Panama City.

The Via Crucis ended the day for the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims who had earlier had their final English Mass and Catechesis.

Catechesis

The Catechesis session involved small group activities followed by a Mass celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop of Kottayam, Bishop Jose Pandarasseril of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Reflecting on the feast of the Conversion of Saint Paul, Bishop Jose said, “Paul’s encounter with Jesus radically changed his life, you can be changed on this pilgrimage if your respond to what Jesus demands of you.”

He called upon pilgrims to know that “God has a plan and mission, be confident in Jesus’ heart, the church has confidence in you, find your unique call and trust in Mary his loving mother who responded to her unique call”.

Via Crucis (Way of the Cross)

Pilgrims joined over 100,000 pilgrims from across the world for the Way of the Cross.

The Way of the Cross is composed of fourteen stations, each one reflected on unique themes represented by Central and South American countries that were featured at each station.

Pope Francis in his meditation following the Way of Cross said that Christ continues on the way of the cross as he “continues in those young people with downcast faces who have lost the ability to dream, create and shape their future, and have already chosen to ‘retire’ in glum resignation or complacency…It continues the quiet and anger filled pain of those who, instead of solidarity from an opulent society encounter rejection, sorrow and misery.”

Following the stations, pilgrims made their way back to their hotels.

World Youth day activities will draw to a climax and close as pilgrims walk tomorrow to the final venue for the much-anticipated Saturday evening Vigil, sleep-out and Mass which concludes the World Youth Day week in Panama.

World Youth Day 2019 IN-Sync

The Diocese of Parramatta will be a hosting a special World Youth Day event on January 27.

As the 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta prepare for the final Mass at World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, their families and friends are being invited to celebrate alongside them thousands of kilometres away in Parramatta.

The World Youth Day (WYD) 2019 IN-Sync event on Sunday 27 January will allow those families and friends to connect with the pilgrims as they finish their pilgrimage.

WYD2019 IN-Sync has been organised by Catholic Youth Parramatta, Institute for Mission, St Patrick’s Cathedral Community and the Diocesan WYD Steering Committee.

The World Youth Day 2019 IN-Sync event will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, on Sunday 27 January at 6pm.

Fr Paul Roberts, Director for the Institute for Mission, Diocese of Parramatta, said that IN-Sync is “an attempt to link the local community with our travelling pilgrims, and a chance for those at home to share directly in the spirit of World Youth Day.”

The IN-Sync event will begin with Mass at 6pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, with a celebration of food, music and fellowship to follow.

