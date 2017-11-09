10 years of the Campion College Ball

Hundreds of young Catholic ladies and gentlemen attended one of Greater Sydney’s premier balls for young adult Catholics – the Annual Campion College Ball, on Saturday 14 October, now in its tenth year.

Young adults gathered from far and wide – including Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, Wagga Wagga and Albury. Youth group members from across the Diocese of Parramatta were also in attendance, including those from Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville and St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill.

View images from the Annual Campion College Ball below or click here.

The gentlemen dressed formally, the majority in lounge suit, several wearing black tie. One noticeable gentleman wore highland dress, including kilt and sporran. The ladies were in elegant evening gowns.

Fr Piotr Kruk OP, College Chaplain, said a Vigil Mass in the Chapel of Our Lady and St Bernard at 5.30pm to commence the evening.

Fr Piotr masterfully preached on the beauty of the soul, comparing this with the physical beauty the university students displayed in their formal attire, which corresponded with the Gospel Reading of the Vigil Mass.

“How much effort do people put into dressing with dignity?” he asked.

“We notice that we put much time into having a beautiful look, a spectacular look.”

“What would you say about your soul? Is your soul as beautifully dressed?”

The Gospel Reading of the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time was about the guest who attended the wedding feast without wearing a wedding garment.

“In the scriptures, the wedding garment represents our life in Christ. In baptism, we receive the white robe of Jesus Christ. We put other clothes on top of them: jealousy, division, hatred,” Fr Piotr said.

“This is similar to people who receive Holy Communion without making spiritual preparation, such as going to Confession after sin,” he said.

“God doesn’t want us to be that way. He wants us to have a beautiful soul. The most important thing is to be pretty on the inside.”

After Mass, Dr Paul Morrissey, President of Campion College, gave a brief address to welcome visitors to the College.

“At Campion we endeavor to educate the whole person and this includes our social dimension. We need to be able to live the good life in all circumstances and I encourage you all to live this night with great joy, to live it well,” Dr Morrissey said.

Plentiful h’orderves and drinks sated the gathered crowd on the warm evening. The dance floor pavilion was packed to capacity, with swing dancing and more contemporary moves.

Special congratulations go to Grace Hesse, Andrea Juanta and Erin Meese, the Executive of the Campion College Student Association and to all volunteers.