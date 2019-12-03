260 pilgrims ready for Perth Catholic Youth Festival

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has blessed and commissioned 262 pilgrims from across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains ahead of the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF).

School students, teachers and young people from parishes and youth groups around the Diocese of Parramatta gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral for the Blessing and Commissioning Mass, held on Sunday 1 December.

View images from the ACYF Commissioning Mass here or below.

Dressed in their Catholic Youth Parramatta (CYP) LIFTED shirts, young people with their families and friends filled the Cathedral with joy and excitement as pilgrims begin their travels this week.

During his welcome Bishop Vincent explained that he was “proud to be joining this exercise of faith, hope and love [at ACYF],” and that he hoped that the “ambassadors of the Good News come back renewed and energised for greater service and greater commitment.”

“I am thankful for the youth of our Diocese who represent our multicultural and dynamic face in Western Sydney,” Bishop Vincent said in his homily.

“The Church needs you to be the ambassadors for Christ. The Church needs you to be the messengers of God’s truth, hope and love in the world ruled by fear and despair. May you be true to your call of faithful discipleship and generous mission as you go forth living, witnessing and sharing the Good News of Christ,” Bishop Vincent said.

The young people will be joined on their pilgrimage across the Nullarbor Plain with all the seminarians from the Holy Spirit Seminary, as well as religious brothers and sisters from across the Diocese.

Following Mass, the pilgrims posed for a group photograph with Bishop Vincent on the steps of the Cathedral, and received information booklets and journals for their pilgrimage.

ACYF is a national Catholic youth festival, which is to be hosted by the Archdiocese of Perth from December 8 to 10.

The Perth parish of Our Lady of the Rosary, Doubleview, will host the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims on Saturday 7 December for a Mass and reception before the festival begins the following day.

To keep up to date with ACYF, please visit catholicoutlook.org or you can follow the Diocese of Parramatta’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as Catholic Youth Parramatta’s Facebook and Instagram sites.

View images from the ACYF Commissioning Mass here or below.